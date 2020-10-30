Clued In #167 | To find the answer, connect yourself with what’s current

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

To solve any problem, let alone a cryptic crossword clue, the best of us need a couple of things — a source of energy, and an expert to teach/show us how to harness it for our benefit. This clue seems to hit upon that philosophical trick in a really cool way!

The Hindu Cryptic #13,079 | Arden | 8 Down CLUE: Current carrying master switch for conductors (7) Clue types : Abbreviation, anagram Definition : conductors Answer : MAESTRI Clue explained: The conventional scientific abbreviation for ‘current’ is I (it comes from the French phrase ‘iIntensité du courant’ or intensity of current). And if it is ‘carrying’ the rest of the wordplay, the rest of the wordplay comes before it. Like we all are carrying our past baggage, must be. ‘Master switch’ suggests an anagram of ‘master’, like MAESTR. Add that to the start of I, and you get MAESTRI, which is a 7-letter word that is referring to the ‘conductors’ of a western classical music orchestra! The beauty of this clue is that it is able to connect the word ‘conductor’ (as in something that transports electricity) with the musician, who always only thrives on electrifying their listener!

Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.

Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!