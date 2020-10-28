Clued In #166 | To master the game, own the method

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

You don’t have to worry that you don’t know how to make head or tail of a cryptic clue. We have to start somewhere (broadly speaking, this blog is a good place to start). In terms of the clue, a good place to start looking for the answer is at either end of the clue. Look at the word or words in the beginning of the clue and then those at the end. Swirl them around in your mind.

Look at the word length of the answer, and think of which word could possibly have a syonym that is a good fit.

The Hindu Cryptic #13,078 | Arden | 13 Across CLUE: Bird lime — I’m going for ownership (5) Clue types : deletion Definition : ownership Answer : TITLE Clue explained: Here, we need a 5-letter word. Let’s assume that ‘ownership’ is the definition. Another word for a small ‘bird’ is TIT. Then, we see ‘lime I’m going’ (the punctuation mark is ignored on purpose, because it rarely matters in cryptic crosswords). This just means that we remove (as indicated by ‘going’) the letters ‘i’ and ‘m’ from ‘lime’, to get L and E. Now, add the L and E to TIT, and get TITLE, our 5-letter word that means ‘ownership’.

Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.

Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!