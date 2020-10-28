Clued In #165 | Solve crosswords to be alert even if TGIF

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Normally, we look at each word of the wordplay separately and as an individual component of the solution. And it’s easy to get used to doing that. But then every once in a while, a setter like Arden comes along and reminds you that the purpose of solving cryptics is to keep yourselves on your toes, ever alert to the call for new lateral ways of thinking relaxedly.

The Hindu Cryptic #13,077 | Arden | 29 Across CLUE: I would enter the race this time of the week (6) Clue types : Abbreviation, cryptic Definition : time of the week Answer : FRIDAY Clue explained: Here, we need a 6-letter word. The definition is ‘time of the week’. ‘I would’ is to be taken as a unit, and converted into its commonly abbreviated form I’D (never mind the apostrophe, or any sort of punctuation mark, in cryptic crosswords). Another word for ‘race’ is FRAY. So, if ID ‘enters’ FRAY, we have to insert the former into the latter, to get FRIDAY, which is a ‘time of the week’, so to speak!

Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

