Clued In #163 | Every man’s a tool; change him for the better

Solving cryptic crosswords can be a lot like a martial art. You need to be firm yet flexible. Fluid yet soild. Carefree yet cautious. If you asked Bruce Lee what this all meant, he’d probably tell you to ‘be like water’.

Everyman #3,853| 1 Across CLUE: Everyman in area set up for renovation with toolbox item (4,7) Clue types : Cryptic, anagram Definition : toolbox item Answer : TAPE MEASURE Clue explained: When our setter, Everyman, says ‘Everyman’ in one of “his/her” clues, you have to realise that the word is referring to “him/her”. Either way, when you refer to yourself, you probably say ME. The word ‘renovation’ is a clear indication of change and, therefore, a perfect anagram indicator. So, if you apply the anagrind to the preceding words ‘area set up’, you get something like TAPEASURE. Now, check the clue again. It says ‘Everyman [ME] in area set up for renovation [TAPEASURE]’. That is telling you to put ME is ‘in’ TAPEASURE. So, you need to put ME in TAPEASURE to get the word TAPE MEASURE, which is a (4,7) compound word meaning ‘toolbox item’.

