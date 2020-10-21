Clued In #161 | Baby steps get you from Babylon to Zion and back

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Simplicity is not the same thing as simple-mindedness. Which is to say, don’t be embarrassed to try out easy things on your way to the ambitious target. In fact, it is by decomplicating things that you learn faster and make speedier progress. Just ask anyone who ever made it anywhere by placing one foot forward at a time.

The Hindu Cryptic #13072 | 1 Across | Gussalufz CLUE: Use minced, roasted spice (5,4) Clue types : Anagram Definition : spice Answer : CUMIN SEED Clue explained: This is a nice an easy one. It involves just a single cryptic device. And always, if you solve it, you get a good taste in your mouth. ‘Roasted’ is a fairly uncomplicated anagram indicator. So, if you anagram the letters of ‘use minced’, you get a CUMIN SEED, a spice used in cooking that is spelt out as two words of 5 and 4 letters each (5,4).

Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

