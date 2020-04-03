Clued In #16 | Off the grid? Get on the grid

9748_Mihir |

Here’s another simple clue today that may make you a bit nostalgic for the pristine days of the past, when the only things we had to guard against were accelerated climate change, rising poverty levels and the growing popularity of TikTok.

The Hindu Cryptic #12,899 | Lightning | (1 Down) Clue surface : Remember recreation with everyone (6) Definition : Remember Answer : RECALL Annotation : REC (common abbreviation for ‘recreation’) attached to (as indicated by ‘with’) ALL (synonym for ‘everyone’)

