Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

In cryptic crosswords, you need to flexible as well as firm. Like the base of a plant, which grows in perfect communion with Nature simply because it has a strong foundation and a supple stem.

Everyman #3852 | 23 Across

CLUE: Cricket captain, heartless automaton (4)

Clue types : letter-pick

Definition : Cricket captain

Answer : ROOT

Clue explained:

A nice and easy 4-letter clue here, if you’re into the game of cricket. If you aren’t, the rest of the clue gives you all the help you may need to get the answer!

So, just look at the wordplay. Look at the word ‘heartless’. That is rather standard word that setters use to indicate that you need to take away the central letter (the ‘heart’) of an adjacent word, hence ‘heartless’.

Seeing the word ‘automaton’ should make the word ROBOT jump to your mind as easily as grasshopper named R2D2.

And if ROBOT is ‘heartless’, you need to delete its central letter B. And that gives you ROOT.

Guess what, ROOT is the name of the captain of the English Test cricket team!