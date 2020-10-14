Clued In #155 | See the answer in the cryptix like Neo in the Matrics

Mihir Balantrapu |

What you see is rarely ever what you get in a cryptic crossword. But that’s true only for as long as you haven’t fully trained your eye to detect and distinguish the cryptic from the surface at a glance. Once you can become good at doing that, you are like Neo. Now you can see both what’s in front of you as well as what it really looks like in green binary code!

The Hindu Cryptic #13065 | Dr. X| 19 Down CLUE: Possible tear in part of the eye (6) Clue types : anagram Definition : part of the eye Answer : RETINA Clue explained: What is a 6-letter word that could mean ‘part of the eye’? Cornea? Retina? Humour? Well, now that you have identified a likely definition, as well as potential solution options, it’s time to check out the wordplay... So, if you are right about ‘part of the eye’ being the definition, then that leaves ‘Possible tear in’ as the wordplay words that should construct one of your potential solution options. So, since the word ‘possible’ is a very likely anagram indicator, the phrase ‘possible tear in’ might just mean that the setter needs us to anagram the letters of ‘tear in’. Which, if you do, you will end up with a word that looks like ERATIN, or ATRINE, or NATIRE — none of which are actual words! But wait, there’s one much more obvious word that is formed when you anagram ‘tear in’. And that’s RETINA, which is one of our potential options for a 6-letter word that means ‘part of the eye’!

