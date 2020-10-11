Clued In #153 | Wait for it, the answer will be legendary!

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Patience is key in any endeavour. Sure, take a second to laugh at how lame and elderly that sounds.

Here’s the thing, though. Most likely, you had NO IDEA what the clue meant at first glance. See, A clue isn’t like an Instagram post, where you can tell immediately whether Sharon is flexing or BEING awesome.

To understand a cryptic clue, you’ve got to spend some time with it and understand it better. Try it. It’s actually WAY MORE FUN than scrolling and scrolling and scrolling till you find some post that you want to press ‘like’ on. And in the end, the feeling of success will make you feel so good!

The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday #6 | Hypatia | 12 Across CLUE: Recently married, she has no right to stay (4) Clue types : Deletion, abbreviation Definition : stay Answer : BIDE Clue explained: Never mind the misogynistic implication of the clue. It’s only what it means on the surface. You always have to go deeper if you want to know the true implication of anything. ‘Recently married’ refers to BRIDE. ‘She has no right’ means that BRIDE has no R (abbreviation for ‘right’) and that we need to remove the R from BRIDE. And thus, we get BIDE, a 4-letter word that means ‘stay’!

