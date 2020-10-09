Clued In #151 | Cryptic crossword is an artful science

Mihir Balantrapu |

There is a difference between ‘explaining the workings’ of a cryptic clue and ‘knowing the method for working out’ a cryptic clue. The cryptic clue is very scientific because it has a valid answer that is constructed in a clearcut and logical way. There is also a bit of artistry involved — in order to creatively work out the solution and develop an intuition for working it out consistently, you need a fair bit of practice to perfect the art.

The Hindu Cryptic #13060 | Skulldugger | 6 Down CLUE: Team laid off in shock transformation strategy (4,3) Clue types : Cryptic and double-definition Definition : team laid off — shock transformation strategy Answer : CREW CUT Clue explained: This one has two cryptic ways of getting to the answer. Hence, the name Cryptic and Double-definition or CADD. A ‘team laid off’ implies downsizing, or cutting down the crew of a workplace, or a CREW CUT. Also, did you know that a ‘shock’ is a bushy tuft of hair? And so, a ‘transformation strategy’ involving hair could be some sort of a haircut! Try... a CREW CUT?

Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.

