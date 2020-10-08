Clued In #151 | Cryptic clues are artfully scientific

Mihir Balantrapu |

There is a difference between explaining the ‘workings’ of a cryptic clue and the method for ‘working out’ a cryptic clue. Understanding the ‘working’ of a cryptic clue is a simple science — it simply involves informing you the steps that the setter has laid out for you to get to the answer.

Understanding the method for ‘working out’ the clue takes artistry — you need to develop an intuitive feel for how to crack a clue with the evidence of the clue’s wordplay, the size of your vocabulary, and your knowledge of the setter’s style. Like perfect science, it is exact. Like artistry, it is an exacting challenge that takes practice to perfect.

The Hindu Cryptic #13060 | Skulldugger | 6 Down CLUE: Team laid off in shock transformation strategy (4,3) Clue types : Cryptic, double-definition Definition : Team laid off — shock transformation strategy Answer : CREW CUT Clue explained: So, here we need a (4,3) two-word phrase. The first word is 4-letters-long, and the second has 3. Once you are convinced that this is a criyptic double-definition clue, you can sense that... ... the situation involving a ‘team laid off’ may be a CREW CUT. And... ... a ‘shock transformation strategy’ is also a CREW CUT. How? You see, a ‘shock’ is a bunch of hair. And a ‘transformation strategy’ that involves hair is very likely some sort of haircut!

