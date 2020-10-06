Clued In #150 | How far does a seed fall from the tree?

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Cryptic clues are all about sounding like a plausible, everyday phrase that’s talking about a regular thing (it doesn’t get more regular than biology!). And then you work out the clue, to discover the magical weirdness involved in even the most mundane phenomena!

The Hindu Cryptic #13059 | 24 Across CLUE: Daddy and mommy finally having a fruit (6) Clue types : Letter-pick Definition : Fruit Answer : PAPAYA Clue explained: We need a 6-letter word here. Let’s assume it’s a word that means ‘fruit’, and see if the rest of the clue (a.k.a. the wordplay) can help us build it. Another word for ‘daddy’ is PAPA. ‘Mommy finally’ is just a clever way of saying that we need the final letter of ‘mommy’, which is Y. Just like a setter of cryptic crosswords to make us get a Y from mommy. Get it? Then we have ‘having a’. That just means that we get an A and attach it to the rest of the dividends from the clue, to form PAPAYA, a must-have fruit!

Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

