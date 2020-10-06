Clued In #149 | Let the clue lead us from darkness to light

Spice up your Sundays too with The Hindu Cryptic, now fitted with training wheels!
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
See, in cryptic clues, we are looking to get from peculiar to understandable, from weird to understandable, from mysterious to understandable. So, if something is peculiar or weird or mysterious, we need to change or reshuffle the word’s configuration so that it becomes understandable to us. Keep that in mind as a rule of thumb in cryptics.
Clue types: Anagram, abbreviation
Definition: Pass
Answer: OVERTAKE
A word like ‘peculiar’ is a dead giveaway that this involves an anagram. Not always, but very commonly.
So, assume that the word ‘pass’ is the word we need an 8-letter synonym for here.
We said ‘peculiar’ was a likely anagram indicator. If you aren’t able to find a function for the word ‘looking’, it may make sense to include it as part of the anagram indicator. ‘Peculiar looking’ with an imaginary hyphen in between would be just as apt an anagrind.
If you anagram the letters of ‘oak tree’, you get OERTAKE. What word does that look like to you?
We also have the words ‘with every second’ to work out. Well, ‘with’ could just be a way to mean that we need to work out ‘every second’ and then add it to what we already have figured out, just like any gains (very #fitness, right?).
So, ‘every second’ is a weird but cool way of meaning the second letter of ‘eVery’, which is a V.
So, if you add or insert that letter V within OERTAKE, you get OVERTAKE. And that’s your 8-letter word for ‘pass’!
