Clued In #148 | A.M. or P.M., punctuation don’t matter in cryptics

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Punctuation matters. But cryptic crossword setters are liars, brigands, deceivers, prevaricators, skullduggers, schemers, and just plain liars. So, when they add a punctuation mark in their clue, just ignore it. Better yet, go ahead and just subtract it from the clue. It will help you out in uncovering the answer without being unneccessarily misled.

To reiterate: in real life, in real prose, in real written communication, punctuation matters more than your life. So, please use punctuation properly. It is good for the heart, mind, soul, and is very possibly a cure for COVID-19. Choose life, health and well-being. Punctuate.

Everyman #3850 | 3 Down CLUE: Perhaps the PM’s hiding fondness, in the end, for EU members (9) Clue types : Cryptic, letter-pick Definition : EU members Answer : ESTONIANS Clue explained: Let’s suppose we need a 9-letter word here that means ‘EU members’. That would mean that ‘Perhaps the PM’s hiding fondness, in the end, for’ is the wordplay we need to use to find the answer. Also, point to note: this is an Everyman clue. Meaning that it appeared in The Guardian, a British newspaper. So, it would definitely would help that we kept in mind that the clue has been composed by an Englishman. This gives a certain context to the clue and helps us form an approach to solving it. So, ‘Perhaps the PM’ is a common way for a setter to possibly refer to either a specific Prime Minister or a specific quality of many Prime Ministers. And since this is an Everyman clue, we could conjecture that it is talking about the quality of many British PMs having studied at a unviersity called Eton, which would make the common British PM an ETONIAN. Then the rest of the wordplay gives us ‘hiding fondness, in the end’. This just means that ETONIAN may be containing (‘hiding’) an S (‘fondness, in the end’ means that we get an S, as it is the last letter of ‘fondness’). So, if the word ETONIAN gets an S, it becomes ESTONIAN. But here’s a trick that the setter pulled on you. When you read ‘Perhaps the PM’s’, in all fairness you figured that a single Etonian was being referred to. Hang on, though. In cryptic crosswords, punctuation doesn’t matter. So, that apostrophe between ‘PM’ and ‘s’ was apparently of no consequence, meaning that we have PMs in the plural. So, ESTONIAN would have to be ESTONIANS!

Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.

Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!