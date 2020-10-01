Clued In #146 | Lead from the front, for no reason but faith!

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Are you struggling to solve a cryptic clue? Look for the doing words — the verbs. They are the instructions that the setter has given you as you try to put together the jigsaw puzzle that the clue is.

And if something is hidden, then that is your cue, as someone who is blind, to blindly follow the instructions, and hope that they lead you to the right answer. Sometimes, blind faith is just about the best one can do in this world, eh?

The Hindu Cryptic #13054 | Incognito| 22 Across CLUE: Composer hid the French chemical (6) Clue types : containment Definition : chemical Answer : BLEACH Clue explained: When you see ‘composer’, you probably think BACH. In ‘French’, the word ‘the’ could be either LES, LA, or LE. If you want a chemical that cleanses, and it’s 6 letters long, you’re probably looking for BLEACH. Good thing too, because according to this clue, if a composer called BACH ‘hid’ (or contained) LE, we would get just that — BLEACH!

Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.

Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!