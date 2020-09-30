Clued In #145 | Don’t be reeled in or fooled. Look carefully!

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

In a cryptic clue, a problem is not really a problem. No, seriously! See, a problem is a problem only if you aren’t able to hold it and examine it and play with it as you explore how to solve it. And the great news is that a cryptic clue can be easily looked over, up and down, left and right, back and forth, inside and out. Short of frisking (which is an offensive invasion of privacy, even for words), every mode of investigation is allowed for a cryptic clue!

The Hindu Cryptic #13053| Neyartha | 2 Down CLUE: Imperceptibly put feminist in a fix after the welcome by a single friend (15) Clue types : Deletion, literal letters, charade Definition : imperceptibly Answer : INFINITESIMALLY Clue explained: No points for guessing that ‘a fix’ generally needs a remedy or changing, meaning that ‘a fix’ is an anagram indicator. If the setter tells you to ‘put’ ‘feminist in’ in a fix, you need to anagram the letters of ‘feminist in’ (so the setter says. We are not saying that feminism’s status as the trending — or ‘in’ — thing needs changing). And you may get NFINITESIM. Now, the clue says that NFINITESIM comes ‘after the welcome by’ (another way of saying that it is contained by) I (abbreviation for ‘a single’) and ALLY (another word for ‘friend’). Which spells INFINITESIMALLY, a 15-letter word that means ‘imperceptibly’. Hope you got that. If you didn’t get it the first time, don’t worry... Just simply read the previous paragraph again. (That’s the great thing about reading. Unlike YouTube videos or TV, where the only way you can re-cap something you missed the first time is by pressing rewind or reskimming and breaking the smooth sequence, reading makes sure you don’t miss things you happen to have missed. You can just move your eyes back over the sentence or paragraph and read again to understand the idea better!)

Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.

Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!