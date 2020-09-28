Clued In #144 | Cryptic? Go the extra mile for the extra fun

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Sometimes, it isn’t enough to just guess or work out the synonym/s posed by the setter. That’s the thing about cryptics. They’re like a decathlon. Just swimming across the English Channel should be enough earn you a medal for life, but then you find that you have to run a kilometre or two as well, if you don’t want to fall short of the finish line.

Good news: just as tiring as the extra mile may feel, in cryptics it is just extra fun!

The Hindu Cryptic #13052| 19 Across CLUE: Short course at following petition (7) Clue types : Deletion, literal letters, charade Definition : petition Answer : ENTREAT Clue explained: We’re looking for a 7-letter word for ‘petition’ here. A type of ‘course’, which you may hear of at a restaurant, is an ENTREE. If the ‘course’ is ‘short’, though, ENTREE would lose its last letter and become ENTRE. That’s 5 letters down. And then, the setter just gives you the remaining two letters with ‘at’, as in literally AT. So, ENTRE + AT = ENTREAT, which is your 7-letter verb that means ‘petition’.

