Clued In #142 | To beat exam stress, study at leisure

Cryptic crosswords have rules. Rules are actually your friends as long as you understand them; they inform you how you can win. But sometimes people who are desperate to win tend to want to obscure the rules and make them seem complex so that you don’t understand them. This makes rules seem intimidating and, therefore, have a force of their own. This forcefulness can at times make fools of us by diverting us from clearly perceiving the rule’s actual import, which would be obvious — limpid, even — to us when we are at leisure and perceiving freely without being under the pressure of a force.

Point being, if you ever need to work out a problem to save your life, try to ignore the life-or-death pressure of survival. Just clear your mind, and try to be at leisure. Because that is possibly the best and only way you may be able to solve the problem and thereby save your life.

The Hindu Cryptic #13049 | 13 Across CLUE: Question a rising traitor in an Arabian land (5) Clue types : Abbreviation, reversal Definition : an Arabian land Answer : QATAR Clue explained: This one has an interesting thing going on. We need a 5-letter word that means ‘an Arabian land’. It involves Q (an abbreviation for ‘question’), the given letter A, and TAR, which is a reversal (as indicated by ‘rising’) of rat (another word for ‘traitor’). Q + A + TAR spells QATAR, which is definitely and obviously ‘an Arabian land’. If the synonym for ‘traitor’ had had to be anagrammed (i.e. its letters reshuffled in any order), that would have been illegal as per cryptic crossword laws. It would have been an Indirect Anagram, which is not kosher, because an IA essentially requires you to think of a synonym and then, because an anagram involves letters in any possible order, an entirely new word. Which would not be fair. Because each cryptic device should either a). point to the answer directly or b). point to an obvious way to get to the answer. In this case, however, we are dealing with a reversal and not an anagram of TAR. Which, as per condition ‘b)’ points to an obvious way to get to the answer — reversing the order of the letters.

