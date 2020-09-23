Clued In #140 | Ever heard something really fishy?

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

This is one of those clues where you need not sit and work out a bunch of wordplay parts to make up the answer. That’s a charade. But this one is simply hearsay.

The Hindu Cryptic #13047 | 13 Across CLUE: Genuine-sounding fishing companion of Rod (4) Clue types : Homophone and Cryptic double-definition Definition : fishing companion of Rod Answer : REEL Clue explained: Here you need a 4-letter word that means ‘fishing companion of Rod’. And because you see the word ‘sounding’, you get a hint that the rest of the wordplay might involve a homophone. And it does! Another word for ‘genuine’ could be REAL. And a homophone of REAL is REEL, which happens to be a ‘fishing companion of Rod’, as in ‘rod and reel’, the two main pieces of equipment you would take on a fishing trip!

