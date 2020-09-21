Clued In #138 | Everything is cool; just know it

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

You don’t always have to be sure. Well, let’s be honest. You can’t possibly. So, it helps to be like a fluttering leaf that never might possibly know what it should do next, but invariably does exactly what it does next.

Did that make any sense? You can let us know if it did, or was complete nonsense. Everything seems like a flutter, as in a gamble that you do not know how it will pan out.

The below clue, however, points to the kind of inexorable unflappable doubtless certainty and security that every human being deserves to have.

Everyman #3848| 1 Across CLUE: Fluttering leaf? As if! Sure! (4-4) Clue types : Anagram Definition : Sure Answer : FAILSAFE Clue explained: This is a simple clue that advocates a simple life. The clue can be worked out simply, though the actual process is challenging enough to be worth a human being’s entire lifetime. ‘Fluttering’ is an anagram indicator. If you reshuffle or anagram the letters of ‘leaf as if’, you get FAIL-SAFE, which is a two-word compound word (of two four-letter words each) that means ‘sure’. We all are simply wanting security, I suppose. I guess FAIL-SAFE means ‘sure’. It is a hyphenated word, guys. Hyphens are cool, even if you don’t think so. Or know so. Most things feel uncool only because you don’t know it. So.

