Clued In #137 | Simplicity is the solution to hardship

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

This clue is pure genius. Its cryptic implication leads us to the answer perfectly, even as the surface tells us a story (in the form of a maxim) that encapsulates the hard journey of someone who aspires to live the easy life.

The Hindu Cryptic #13043 | Avtaar | 5 Across CLUE: Climb over mountains to live in the countryside (8) Clue types : containment Definition : live in the countryside Answer : RURALISE Clue explained: This is a simple clue that advocates a simple life. The clue can be worked out simply, though the actual process is challenging enough to be worth a human being’s entire lifetime. ‘Climb’ is a synonym for RISE. When the setter says ‘mountains’, they could possibly mean a long range such as the URAL. Therefore, ‘climb over mountains’ suggests RISE ‘over’ URAL. Here, ‘over’ implies that we place the letters of RISE all over or around URAL. When done right, that gives us RURALISE, which is another word for ‘live in the countryside’!

Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.

Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!