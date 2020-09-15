Clued In #134 | Spend eternity in hell or heaven

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Everyman #3847| 6 Across

CLUE: Independent wanting vote is persistent (7)

Clue types : deletion, symbolic abbreviation

Definition : persistent

Answer : ETERNAL

Clue explained:

This clue is a sort-of tricky one that wants you to come up with a 7-letter word that means ‘persistent’.

In election terminology, an ‘Independent’ is an EXTERNAL, as in someone who is not part of the party!

If an EXTERNAL is ‘wanting vote’, it means they lack a vote. So, we need to remove X (symbolic abbreviation for ‘vote’. X usually marks the spot, but you also do mark your vote with an ‘x’ against the candidate you want. Ironic, but there it is). And, therefore, you get ETERNAL, which means persistent!

You see, ‘persistent’ is technically a synonym for ETERNAL. Apparently, if you continue or persist doing something at every moment, that thing has the necessary conditions for being eternal. Turns your head in, that one does. And it also impresses upon you the importance of cultivating good habits that are desirable instead of bad ones that are undesirable.