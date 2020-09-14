Clued In #133 | Find the answer in silence!

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Every cryptic clue is trying to fool you. So, if you’re wondering what the secret weapon for solving cryptic puzzles is is, here it is:

Try your best not to be fooled!

That’s all you can do, really. That’s the best you can possibly do.

Everyman #3847| 6 Across CLUE: So shut up (4) Clue types : Anagram Definition : So Answer : THUS Clue explained : Look how hard cryptic clues are. They want you to find a simple 4-letter word from a three-word clue? Ooh, I’m shaking! Don’t be fooled. The number of words in a clue actually has nearly zero correlation with how easy or tough a cryptic clue is. You see, if you could have 10 simple words or 3 really challenging ones. Which would you prefer? Well, it turns out, in this particular clue, you actually do have very few wordplay words to work out, and it’s a simple answer to boot. That still doesn’t mean you can guess it easily. See, every cryptic clue takes some working out, however plain it looks. Looks aren’t important in a cryptic clue. Memorise this. All that said, this one is easy by all means. You just need to find a 4-lettered synonym for ‘so’ by anagramming (as indicated by ‘up’) the word ‘shut’. An anagram of ‘shut’ is THUS. And thus, we have our 4-letter synonym for ‘so’!

Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.

Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!