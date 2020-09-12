Clued In #132 | The clue that revived chivalry

Spice up your Sundays too with The Hindu Cryptic, now fitted with training wheels!
Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Figure out the straightforward meanings of clues to solve this crossword.
Though the clues in it are cryptic, this crossword is recommended for everyone.
Figuring out the meanings will help you crack this short and simple crossword.
A quiz-style crossword for the sports fans.
If you know your sports trivia, this crossword will be a breeze.
The blog that break down the clues, however cryptic they are.
The easiest version of the game that requires just nine numbers.
A game that can be solved with the apt use of just six numbers.
A game that needs just nine numbers, set just right for the regular solver.
It doesn't get harder than this in this number game.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
When you see an anagram indicator, you tend to think that just the letters of the word next to it must be reshuffled. But sometimes, beware, the setter means to make you combine more than just the one wordplay word to apply the anagrind to. It’s like in algebra. Sometimes, you have a2, and sometimes b2. But sometimes, you have (a+b)2.
Clue types: Anagram, letter-pick
Definition: refined fellow
Answer: GENTLEMAN
We need a 9-lettered word, but this isn’t all that tough a clue, really. Although some may argue it is tough to find one these days.
The key word here is ‘used’. And it’s an anagram indicator. An anagrind is generally applied to the word right next it. In this case, though, it involves more than just the one word. Let’s see which letters are to be reshuffled in this one.
Look at the definition. Assuming you guessed that ‘refined fellow’ seems a plausible candidate, a 9-lettered synoynm for it could be GENTLEMAN. If you entertain that possibility, then you see clearly that many of the letters of the word GENTLEMAN can actually be found in the wordplay word ‘elegant’.
The phrase ‘name regularly’ means for us to select every other letter of the word ‘NaMe’. As in, N and M. (Usually, ‘regularly’ means that we should select the even-numbered letters, such as the 2nd, 4th, 6th, etc. But, in general, ‘regularly’ simply means letters selected in a basic predictable pattern. This way, it could make us select the odd-numbered letters or the even-numbered ones. This one’s called a letter-pick device).
Now, if you apply the anagram indicator to the combined letters of ‘elegant’, N and M, then you get your 9-letter word meaning ‘refined fellow’, or GENTLEMAN!
Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!
Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link.
Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.
And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.
Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!
Copyright© 2020, THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.