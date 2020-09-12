Clued In #132 | The clue that revived chivalry

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

When you see an anagram indicator, you tend to think that just the letters of the word next to it must be reshuffled. But sometimes, beware, the setter means to make you combine more than just the one wordplay word to apply the anagrind to. It’s like in algebra. Sometimes, you have a2, and sometimes b2. But sometimes, you have (a+b)2.

The Hindu Cryptic #13038 | Dr. X | 9 Across

CLUE: Elegant name regularly used for refined fellow (9)

Clue types : Anagram, letter-pick

Definition : refined fellow

Answer : GENTLEMAN

Clue explained :

We need a 9-lettered word, but this isn’t all that tough a clue, really. Although some may argue it is tough to find one these days.

The key word here is ‘used’. And it’s an anagram indicator. An anagrind is generally applied to the word right next it. In this case, though, it involves more than just the one word. Let’s see which letters are to be reshuffled in this one.

Look at the definition. Assuming you guessed that ‘refined fellow’ seems a plausible candidate, a 9-lettered synoynm for it could be GENTLEMAN. If you entertain that possibility, then you see clearly that many of the letters of the word GENTLEMAN can actually be found in the wordplay word ‘elegant’.

The phrase ‘name regularly’ means for us to select every other letter of the word ‘NaMe’. As in, N and M. (Usually, ‘regularly’ means that we should select the even-numbered letters, such as the 2nd, 4th, 6th, etc. But, in general, ‘regularly’ simply means letters selected in a basic predictable pattern. This way, it could make us select the odd-numbered letters or the even-numbered ones. This one’s called a letter-pick device).

Now, if you apply the anagram indicator to the combined letters of ‘elegant’, N and M, then you get your 9-letter word meaning ‘refined fellow’, or GENTLEMAN!