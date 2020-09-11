Clued In #131 | Cryptics must be fair and generous

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Many times, a cryptic clue has multiple components to it. Like a building has multiple bricks. We should remember this always. Apparently, we need to be reminded of this, like we didn’t already know it.

The Hindu Cryptic #13037 | Sunnet | 25 Across CLUE: As right measure (5) Clue types : Latin, abbreviation Definition : measure Answer : QUART Clue explained : We need a 5-letter word that means ‘measure’. Apparently, in Latin, the word QUA is a synonym for ‘as’. As in Sine Qua Non, which means ‘without which, not’. The word ‘right’ is often abbreviated as RT. So, QUA + RT = QUART, which is a measuring unit for fluids, which makes it a ‘measure’.

