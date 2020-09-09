Clued In #130 | Taste cloud nine on the edge of your seat

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

If you ever did trek all the way up to the highest peak on Earth, would you consider it the pinnacle of your happiness? Well, perhaps. But in case that is physically impossible, as it may be for most of us down-to-earth people, you can still feel a heightened sense of accomplishment and excitement when you successfully work out a cryptic clue!

The Hindu Cryptic #13036 | Sunnet | 6 Down CLUE: Height of joy? Collecting fragments of Everest (9) Clue types : Insertion, letter-pick Definition : height Answer : ELEVATION Clue explained : We need a 9-letter word that means ‘height’. Another word ‘joy’ is ELATION. Then, we can take the first two letters (as indicated by ‘fragments of’) of ‘Everest’, as in EV. And if ELATION is ‘collecting’ EV, it means we need to insert the letters EV into ELATION. And that gives us a much needed boost, or ELEVATION!

Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.

Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!