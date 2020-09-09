Clued In #129 | Crosswords offer you the gift of discovery

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Not every cryptic crossword is easy. And not every cryptic crossword is hard.

Most of them are fairly challenging and fun at the same time. Meaning, they make you think a bit, but they always make sure that the answer is always within your grasp as long as you follow the rules and conventions while simultaneously using your creativity.

The Hindu Cryptic #13035 | KrisKross | 9 Across CLUE: Student somehow agrees to accept small gift (8) Clue types : Abbreviation, anagram, insertion Definition : gift Answer : LARGESSE Clue explained : We need an 8-letter word here for gift. Can’t quite think of one? Never mind. You can sometimes guess the answer based on the number of letters (also known as the enumeration) and one of the words of the clue. But not always. And that’s when you take the help of the rest of the clue, or the wordplay. In this clue, 6 out of 7 words are simply trying to help you build the answer like a jigsaw puzzle. First, a ‘student’ is a Learner, often abbreviated as L. ‘Somehow’ is a clear signal that you need to find an anagram of the nearby word. So, ‘somehow agrees’ means that we need to anagram the word ‘agrees’ by reshuffling its letters. And we might get something like ARGESE. So, we have L + ARGESE. And it is supposed ‘to accept’ (this in an indicator that you have to insert something) ‘small’. S is a common abbreviation for ‘small’. So, totally, we get LARGESSE, which is another word for a generous ‘gift’.

