Clued In #128 | It goes over your head? Master it and wear it as a hat

Mihir Balantrapu

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Very often, if something seems too hard for us to understand, we just say ‘oh, this stuff sucks’, or ‘if it doesn’t make sense in 10 seconds, it’s not worth it’ or, simply, ‘sour grapes!’

Well, the thing is, anything worth understanding or figuring out or discovering takes some effort to crack. You can’t possibly enjoy jewellery unless a blacksmith sweats it out and smelts the ore, and then an artisan works on the metal to shape it in fine minute intricate detail.

Similarly, it is totally essential that we spend time and effort to crack cryptic clues. This gets us into that mental zone of focus and concentration and, shortly, gives us that unbelievable thrill you get when the answer finally strikes you after you were almost sure you would never get it.

The Hindu Cryptic #13034 | Afterdark | 20 Across CLUE: Ironwork by artist, something seen above the head (6) Clue types : Elision, abbreviation Definition : something seen above the head Answer : FEDORA Clue explained : We need a 6-letter word here. We might see the word ‘ironwork’ and think it must be SMITHY. We could think the word ‘head’ is the definition and think, in all fairness, that the answer could be NOGGIN, or even DIRECT. But here’s how the clue actually works. This clue uses a technique called Elision, where a single word in the clue needs to be split into multiple words and then each of them needs to be worked out separately. In this case, the word that has been subjected to Elision is ‘Ironwork’. If you split it, you get ‘iron’ and ‘work’. The abbreviation for ‘iron’ is FE. Another word for ‘work’ is DO. So, from ‘Ironwork’ we get FE and DO. The word ‘artist’ is commonly abbreviated as RA — that’s what you call a Royal Academician, or a person who studies at the Royal Academy of Arts. So, we get FE+DO+RA, which spells out FEDORA. And a fedora is a kind of hat and, therefore, ‘something seen above the head’!

