Clued In #127 | Your Sundays just got spicier with The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday!

The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday #1 | Incognito | 27 Across CLUE: Brain ain’t addled in the Roman province of the UK (9) Clue types : Definition : Roman province of the UK Answer : BRITANNIA Clue explained : Here, we need a 9-letter word that means ‘Roman province of the UK’. How do we know the 9-letter is not any of the other words? Well, we don’t. Cryptic puzzles are all about making the best guess based on intuition. Just like, when you’re watching a movie in which one actor is the heroine, while the other is the villain, your brain makes an educated guess about who the heroine is and who the villain is, based on which actor seems likeable and which one seems despicable. You take cues from each actor’s mannerisms, dialogues, and how well you know the movie’s or director’s style and techniques. Similarly, in each cryptic puzzle, you take your cues based on how well you understand cryptic devices, and the setter’s style and techniques. It does really just take a bit of good old regular practice to develop familiarity and hone the skill. With some practice, you could tell that the word ‘addled’ sounds like an anagram. Meaning, the words ‘brain aint’ are likely the anagram fodder, or the letters you need to anagram. And if you do remix the letters of ‘brain aint’, you get BRITANNIA, which just happens to be the name of an area in the UK that was governed by the Roman Empire till around the 5th Century AD!

