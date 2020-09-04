Clued In #126 | Blogging is flogging unless you’re logging in

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

We are in a weird position. We don’t quite know how well you understand how cryptic crossword clues work. So, we don’t quite know how hard we have to work to explain every clue to you.

Are these clue explanations like gibberish for you, making zero sense?

Or are we flogging each clue so hard that it loses all meaning once you’ve finished reading each belaboured and overwrought explanation?

The Hindu Cryptic #13031 | Vulcan | 24 Across CLUE: Admirer of a party with rightwing extremist radical leaders (6) Clue types : Literal, abbreviation, letter-pick Definition : Admirer Answer : ADORER Clue explained : Here, we need a 6-letter word that means ‘Admirer’, as in one who admires or adores. If ‘Admirer’ is the definition, the rest of the clue must the wordplay that we have to work with. Let’s take each word of the wordplay (‘of a party with rightwing extremist radical leaders’), one by one, to see if we can’t work the clue out... of | Most clues have a link word to connect the definition with the wordplay. Here, the word ‘of’ is the link word. Like you might say a bowl ‘of’ rice and beans, the word ‘of’ connects the full answer with its ingredients or constituents. a | Sometimes, the setter just gives you some bits of the answer without you needing to work them out. Here, the setter has given us the letter A. party | Another word for a ‘party’ is a DO. with | Here, ‘with’ is just another one of those throwaway words. Ideally, a conscientious setter avoids these, because a redundant word is an insult to any self-respecting setter. But, hey, sometimes, you have to include a certain word because otherwise the clue’s surface wouldn’t make sense. But, in this case, ‘with’ isn’t totally wthout purpose. rightwing | Just like we say L for leftwing, a common abbreviation for ‘rightwing’ is R. extremist | You have to take the first letter of this word, E,... radical | ... as well as this one, R... leaders | ... because, in cryptic crossword wordplay, the word ‘leaders’ often means that we have to select the first letters of the adjacent word/s. So, in total, we have A+DO+R+E+R... ...which spells ADORER, another 6-letter word for ‘admirer’.

