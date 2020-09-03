Clued In #125 | Every clue’s a perfect place to start

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

It isn’t that easy to think of a word as being both a verb and a noun at the same time. Well, it’s easy for a word to be both, but not that easy for us to think of it simultaneously as both. That’s what makes cryptic crosswords fun. They make us do as well as be. That makes us feel good.

The Hindu Cryptic #13030 | Anon | 1 Across CLUE: One trades prototypes (6) Clue types : roman numeral abbreviation, charade Definition : prototypes Answer : IDEALS Clue explained : We need a 6-letter word that means ‘prototypes’. Prototypes are things that are very pure, young and perfect. A basic invention is a prototype. The first thing is a prototype. The most elemental thing is a prototype. How do we build this 6-letter word? Well, ‘one’ can be written as I (the roman numeral for ‘one’ is I, and so a common abbreviation for it). And ‘trades’ can be a plural noun meaning DEALS, as well as a present tense verb meaning DEALS. As in ‘The trades were fair’, ‘the deals were fair’. Or ‘He trades in jewellery’, ‘he deals in jewellery’. I + DEALS = IDEALS, which is your 6-letter word meaning pure, young, perfect ‘prototypes’.

