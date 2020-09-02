Clued In #124 | Everyone can be every one in a cryptic clue

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Most times, the words in cryptic clues mean what they say. But sometimes, even the single word needs to be dug deeper into. Sounds weird? Check this clue out, and you’ll totally get the idea.

The Hindu Cryptic #13029 | Lightning | 25 Down

CLUE: Risk for everyone by lake (5)

Clue types : elision

Definition : Risk

Answer : PERIL

Clue explained :

We need a 5-letter word. It may be ‘risk’, but it may also mean ‘lake’.

You know how we live in a dualistic world? Well. In this case, dual means separation. Meaning, it is horrible that ‘everyone’ may have or might need to be separated or distinguished. But, that’s the only good way we get to the answer.

So, this clue involves a special and thankfully rare technique called Elision, in which a word must be separated in order for the whole thing to make sense.

Well. here, if you split the word ‘everyone’, you can derive two parts of the clue. One part would be ‘every’, and the other would be ‘one’.

PER is a synonym for ‘every’ in the sense of “each”.

And I is an abbreviation for ‘one’.

And the letter L is an abbreviation for ‘lake’.

So, saying ‘Risk for everyone by lake’ is sort of like saying, ‘Risk (meaning PERIL) for every (meaning PER) + one (meaning I, as in the roman numeral) + by (meaning next to) lake (L)’