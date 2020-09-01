Clued In #123 | Clue roads lead to Home

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

The essence of the cryptic crossword is in how it showcases the concept of one thing meaning two different things at the same time. If we seem to be stressing this point on this blog way too many times, it’s probably because this is THE ESSENCE OF THE CRYPTIC CROSSWORD.

The Hindu Cryptic #13028 | Incognito | 10 Across CLUE: Pay for one third of yard (4) Clue types : double-definition Definition : Pay for | one third of yard Answer : FOOT Clue explained : Here, all we need is a nice and easy 4-letter word that means both ‘pay for’ as well as ‘one third of yard’. If your ‘pay for’ something, you ‘foot’ the bill. Also, there are 3 feet in 1 yard. So, ‘one third of a yard’ is a foot. So, obviously, the answer is FOOT.

And you can find this most cleanly demonstrated in the Double-definition clue. Where you have to split the clue’s words into two parts, and each part points to the answer in its own unique way.

Did you like that clue? If you haven’t tried very many cryptic crosswords, this may be just what you need to give your brain a bit of a buzz every now and then. Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!