Clued In #121 | Let a cryptic clue make your hair stand on end

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Solving cryptic clues is just like combing your hair or eating a snack. All you have to do is move your hand in a side-to-side motion through your hair, or move your hand holding the chocolate bar up and down to and from your mouth. Very easy, systematic, almost mechanical. Similarly, cryptic clues are very easy to work out as long as you know just how to go about it and what steps to follow.

The Hindu Cryptic #13025 | Incognito | 31 Across

CLUE : Bristles, and eats nuts with energy (5)

Clue types : anagram, abbreviation, charade

Definition : Bristles

Answer : SETAE

Clue explained :

We need a 5-letter word that means ‘bristles’. Should be easy enough to guess.

Well, ‘thorns’ comes to mind. But it has 6 letters. Oh! ‘Hairs’ has 5 letters just like the clue enumeration wants. Let’s see if that’s the right word. How can we confirm that, you ask? Well, that’s exactly what the rest of the clue, a.k.a. the wordplay, is for!

We know that a cryptic clue is basically made up of three things. It can be fit inside a simple equation.

Definition + Wordplay + Nothing else = Answer

So, if ‘bristles’ is the definition, that means ‘... and eats nuts with energy’ is the wordplay.

‘And’ is a common link word, a way to connect the definition with the wordplay. You can usually forget about this. Although, it does serve a purpose and you would notice it if it were put in the wrong place.

So, ‘eats nuts’ could mean you are snacking on hard crunchy seeds. Or it could mean that the word ‘eats’ has gone nuts, meaning you have to imagine its letters going crazy and all over the place, meaning they are to be anagrammed. An anagram of ‘eats’ could be STAE, let’s just say.

The rest of the wordplay is ‘with energy’.

‘With’ is just a way of telling us to add some more to the bits of answer we already have so far.

E is a common abbreviation for ‘energy’. Your 10th-class Physics textbook will remind you of that (just check, if you still have it lying around at home).

So, add E to STAE, and you might get SETAE. Setae are these tiny little hairs on the skin of worms and other invertebrate creatures.