Clued In #120 | Initial turmoil, then a retreat, then a treat

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here’s a new type of clue device we’ve not covered on this blog earlier. It involves swapping or cycling letters.

The Hindu Cryptic #13024 | Neyartha | 25 Across

CLUE : Cell on a slide makes Mao undergo initial turmoil in front of Lincoln’s retreat (6)

Clue types : letter-swap, abbreviation, reversal

Definition : Cell on a slide

Answer : AMOEBA

Clue explained :

We’re looking for a 6-letter word that we usually are able to see only when it is a ‘cell on a slide’ under a microscope. And the answer seems to be AMOEBA.

See, just because the clue’s definition is ‘cell on a slide’ doesn’t mean that the answer is exactly or only that. There could be a gazillion things that qualify as a cell on a slide. But what we need to understand is that the clue is trying to frame the answer in a very common situation, a context in which we very often come across that particular thing. And so, that makes it very guessable. Guessable enough that it can be defined in that way.

Cryptic setters may be devious, devilish, bordering on evil. But one thing they are is fair.

Now, getting to the best part. The wordplay. How the answer is supposed to be worked out...

What does ‘Mao undergo initial turmoil’ mean? It means the first (as indicated by ‘initial’) two letters of the word ‘Mao’ are swapped. Meaning, we get AMO.

‘Lincoln’ is the name of former U.S. president Abraham Lincoln, who was also famously known as Abe. So, ‘Lincoln’s retreat’ is a clever way of say that the letters of ‘Abe’ should be reversed, to give us EBA.

So, AMO + EBA = AMOEBA, which is a single-cell organism usually visible only on a microscopic slide.