Clued In #120 | Initial turmoil, then a retreat, then a treat

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Figure out the straightforward meanings of clues to solve this crossword.
Though the clues in it are cryptic, this crossword is recommended for everyone.
Figuring out the meanings will help you crack this short and simple crossword.
A quiz-style crossword for the sports fans.
If you know your sports trivia, this crossword will be a breeze.
The blog that break down the clues, however cryptic they are.
The easiest version of the game that requires just nine numbers.
A game that can be solved with the apt use of just six numbers.
A game that needs just nine numbers, set just right for the regular solver.
It doesn't get harder than this in this number game.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Here’s a new type of clue device we’ve not covered on this blog earlier. It involves swapping or cycling letters.
Clue types: letter-swap, abbreviation, reversal
Definition: Cell on a slide
Answer: AMOEBA
We’re looking for a 6-letter word that we usually are able to see only when it is a ‘cell on a slide’ under a microscope. And the answer seems to be AMOEBA.
See, just because the clue’s definition is ‘cell on a slide’ doesn’t mean that the answer is exactly or only that. There could be a gazillion things that qualify as a cell on a slide. But what we need to understand is that the clue is trying to frame the answer in a very common situation, a context in which we very often come across that particular thing. And so, that makes it very guessable. Guessable enough that it can be defined in that way.
Cryptic setters may be devious, devilish, bordering on evil. But one thing they are is fair.
Now, getting to the best part. The wordplay. How the answer is supposed to be worked out...
What does ‘Mao undergo initial turmoil’ mean? It means the first (as indicated by ‘initial’) two letters of the word ‘Mao’ are swapped. Meaning, we get AMO.
‘Lincoln’ is the name of former U.S. president Abraham Lincoln, who was also famously known as Abe. So, ‘Lincoln’s retreat’ is a clever way of say that the letters of ‘Abe’ should be reversed, to give us EBA.
So, AMO + EBA = AMOEBA, which is a single-cell organism usually visible only on a microscopic slide.
Do you already know how cryptic clues work and how to solve them? Well, then why are you still reading this stupid blog? Get to solving hands-on. Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!
Copyright© 2020, THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.