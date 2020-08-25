Clued In #119 | Enter the charming world of cryptic clues

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Cryptic clues have no obligation to make sense to you on the first glance. Because that would be no fun at all. The thrill of a cryptic clue is in how you are utterly flummoxed at first, and then after staring at it for a few minutes, you see the answer and realise how cunningly it was camouflaged the whole time and how cunning you were to have finally cracked it!

The Hindu Cryptic #13023 | Arden | 25 Across

CLUE : Another name on our entrance (7)

Clue types : reversal, charade

Definition : entrance

Answer : ENAMOUR

Clue explained :

We’re looking for a 7-letter word for ‘entrance’. But it’s not what you think.

You might come up with synonyms like ‘doorway’, or ‘opening’, or even ‘portico’ or ‘passage’, right? But you’d be wrong.

Guess what, the word ‘entrance’ here is supposed to mean put in a trance or mesmerise or charm! Yep, that one threw you for a loop, didn’t it?

Let’s see how to build our answer from the wordplay.

‘Another name’ is a sly setter’s way of telling us to take the letters of the word ‘name’ in reverse order, which would give us ENAM.

And after that (as indicated by ‘on’), you simply put down OUR (as indicated literally by the word ‘our’).

So, ENAM + OUR, or ENAMOUR is our 7-letter word for ‘entrance’, in the sense of mesmerise or charm. Now, did that clue totally mesmerise you?