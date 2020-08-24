Clued In #118 | Cryptic clues, uncovered!

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

In a cryptic clue, when you come across a verb or any word indicating some sort of action, train your mind to infer some instruction in it. A past participle, such as ‘reviewed’, or ‘dropped’, or ‘brought up’, is even more of a giveaway indicator.

The Hindu Cryptic #13022 | 2 Down Clue surface : Covers off, beds completely uncovered and stuffed (7) Clue type : deletion, letter-pick Definition : stuffed Answer : OVERFED Explanation : We’re looking for a 7-letter word that means ‘stuffed’. The words ‘completely uncovered’ seem to indicate that that all the preceding words are to be lose their covers, or their first and last letters. So, ‘covers’, ‘off’, and ‘beds’ all have their covers removed ( c OVER s o F f and b ED s ) to get us OVER+F+ED. Remember, punctuation does not matter in cryptic clues, so the comma can be ignored. And the word ‘and’ is a link word connecting wordplay and definition in the sense of et voila!

Following this blog to help yourself unravel the tricks and workings of cryptic clues? Test yourself in the battleground by playing full grids! Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!