Clued In #118 | Cryptic clues, uncovered!

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Figure out the straightforward meanings of clues to solve this crossword.
Though the clues in it are cryptic, this crossword is recommended for everyone.
Figuring out the meanings will help you crack this short and simple crossword.
A quiz-style crossword for the sports fans.
If you know your sports trivia, this crossword will be a breeze.
The blog that break down the clues, however cryptic they are.
The easiest version of the game that requires just nine numbers.
A game that can be solved with the apt use of just six numbers.
A game that needs just nine numbers, set just right for the regular solver.
It doesn't get harder than this in this number game.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
In a cryptic clue, when you come across a verb or any word indicating some sort of action, train your mind to infer some instruction in it. A past participle, such as ‘reviewed’, or ‘dropped’, or ‘brought up’, is even more of a giveaway indicator.
Clue surface: Covers off, beds completely uncovered and stuffed (7)
Clue type: deletion, letter-pick
Definition: stuffed
Answer: OVERFED
Explanation: We’re looking for a 7-letter word that means ‘stuffed’.
The words ‘completely uncovered’ seem to indicate that that all the preceding words are to be lose their covers, or their first and last letters. So, ‘covers’, ‘off’, and ‘beds’ all have their covers removed (
cOVER s oF f and bED s) to get us OVER+F+ED.
Remember, punctuation does not matter in cryptic clues, so the comma can be ignored. And the word ‘and’ is a link word connecting wordplay and definition in the sense of et voila!
Following this blog to help yourself unravel the tricks and workings of cryptic clues? Test yourself in the battleground by playing full grids! Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!
Copyright© 2020, THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.