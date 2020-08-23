Clued In #117 | Tactical approach to crack a charade

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

It helps to think of a cryptic clue as a chain of little beads that you thread together to make a necklace.

Everyman #3844| 1 Down Clue surface : Risky opening with backgammon piece (2-2-3) Clue type : charade Definition : risky Answer : DO-OR-DIE Explanation : We’re looking for a three-word phrase meaning ‘risky’. Essentially, this can be written as an equation that goes... ‘Opening’ + ‘backgammon piece’ = ‘Risky’ A DOOR is a sort of ‘opening’. And backgammon is played with dice, so a single ‘backgammon piece’ would be a DIE. So, ‘Risky’ = DOOR + DIE = DO-OR-DIE

This way, you get the hang of using cool logic when faced with a problem. And you’ll solve cryptic grids so much more smoothly.

