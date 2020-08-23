Clued In #117 | Tactical approach to crack a charade

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Figure out the straightforward meanings of clues to solve this crossword.
Though the clues in it are cryptic, this crossword is recommended for everyone.
Figuring out the meanings will help you crack this short and simple crossword.
A quiz-style crossword for the sports fans.
If you know your sports trivia, this crossword will be a breeze.
The blog that break down the clues, however cryptic they are.
The easiest version of the game that requires just nine numbers.
A game that can be solved with the apt use of just six numbers.
A game that needs just nine numbers, set just right for the regular solver.
It doesn't get harder than this in this number game.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
It helps to think of a cryptic clue as a chain of little beads that you thread together to make a necklace.
Clue surface: Risky opening with backgammon piece (2-2-3)
Clue type: charade
Definition: risky
Answer: DO-OR-DIE
Explanation: We’re looking for a three-word phrase meaning ‘risky’.
Essentially, this can be written as an equation that goes...
‘Opening’ + ‘backgammon piece’ = ‘Risky’
A DOOR is a sort of ‘opening’. And backgammon is played with dice, so a single ‘backgammon piece’ would be a DIE.
So, ‘Risky’ = DOOR + DIE = DO-OR-DIE
This way, you get the hang of using cool logic when faced with a problem. And you’ll solve cryptic grids so much more smoothly.
Find yourself choked for answers when confronted with a confusing clue? Broach it the right way and the game and you will stay neck-and-neck with the setter’s mind. Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!
Copyright© 2020, THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.