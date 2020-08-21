Clued In #116 | No hurry, solve at your own pace

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

We take a lot of simple words on this blog just to show you that even the teensy words can be exciting to crack so long as you savour each nuance of the clue and absorb the rules of cryptic wordplay at your own pace.

The Hindu Cryptic #13019 | Gridman | 20 Across Clue surface : About to leave crowd in haste (4) Clue type : Abbreviation, deletion Definition : haste Answer : RUSH Explanation : What’s a four-letter word for ‘haste’? Take your time to work out the wordplay, there’s no rush. A popular cryptic crosswording way of saying ‘about’ (as in approximate) is circa, which can be abbreviated as C. Another word for ‘crowd’ is CRUSH, which likely comes from what happens to your organs and bones when you’re squeezed in a mob or stampede of shoppers. Now, if ‘about’ leaves ‘crowd’ or, in other words, C is removed from CRUSH, you’re left with RUSH. And that’s your 4-letter word for ‘haste’.

If you were able to guess that C could be an abbreviation for ‘about’, you’re around about getting the hang of cryptic crosswords. And if you already knew that ‘crush’ was a synonym for ‘crowd’, you’re absolutely crushing it!

crush sounds like: k-rush noun — a dense crowd, especially at a social occasion verb — to throng ~ dictionary.com

