Mihir Balantrapu

While it’s important not to let yourself be intimidated by the long answers with big ennumerations, you can’t take the short ones lightly. They may appear to be gimmes, but you may have to dig deep for the answer and refer to the dictionary once or twice even after the answer has been revealed!

The Hindu Cryptic #13018 | Gridman | 20 Across Clue surface : Chatter on fabric endlessly (4) Clue type : deletion Definition : chatter Answer : CHIN Explanation : We need a 4-letter word that means chatter. CHINE is a kind of ‘fabric’, and we need to knock out its last letter (as indicated by ‘endlessly’) to get an unusual synonym for ‘chatter’ or talking idly.

If you never heard of this new-fangled fabric, don’t be too cut up about it. Here’s what it means...

chiné sounds like: shee- neigh adjective — noting or pertaining to a fabric having a variegated pattern produced by warp threads that have been dyed, printed, or painted before weaving. Etymology: [1850–55] From French, past participle of chiner, verbal derivative of Chine China ~ dictionary.com

