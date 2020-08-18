Clued In #114 | A clue that challenged Modi round the clock?

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Oh, goody, an easy-looking clue with a 5-letter answer! But if it’s so simple, why have I been staring at it for the last 12 hours?

The Hindu Cryptic #13017 | Gridman | 22 Down

Clue surface : PM’s tests? (5)

Clue type : Cryptic and double-definition

Definition : tests

Answer : EXAMS

Explanation : These short clues are most likely of the double-definition variety. If the word EXAMS didn’t immediately strike you when you saw the word ‘tests’, well, you have one more chance from the preceding word...

PMs usually keep up time, in more ways than one. In this context, PM is post-meridiem, the period of day that happens after midday or noon. If PM comes after AM or ante-meridiem, then we can think of the PM half of the day as having formerly been AM... which makes the PM an EX-AM!

Remember, punctuation does not matter in cryptic clues, so add the S (from PM’s) at the end and you have your 5-letter word that means both ‘PMs’ as well as ‘tests’: EXAMS!