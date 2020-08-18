Clued In #114 | A clue that challenged Modi round the clock?

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Figure out the straightforward meanings of clues to solve this crossword.
Though the clues in it are cryptic, this crossword is recommended for everyone.
Figuring out the meanings will help you crack this short and simple crossword.
A quiz-style crossword for the sports fans.
If you know your sports trivia, this crossword will be a breeze.
The blog that break down the clues, however cryptic they are.
The easiest version of the game that requires just nine numbers.
A game that can be solved with the apt use of just six numbers.
A game that needs just nine numbers, set just right for the regular solver.
It doesn't get harder than this in this number game.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Oh, goody, an easy-looking clue with a 5-letter answer! But if it’s so simple, why have I been staring at it for the last 12 hours?
Clue surface: PM’s tests? (5)
Clue type: Cryptic and double-definition
Definition: tests
Answer: EXAMS
Explanation: These short clues are most likely of the double-definition variety. If the word EXAMS didn’t immediately strike you when you saw the word ‘tests’, well, you have one more chance from the preceding word...
PMs usually keep up time, in more ways than one. In this context, PM is post-meridiem, the period of day that happens after midday or noon. If PM comes after AM or ante-meridiem, then we can think of the PM half of the day as having formerly been AM... which makes the PM an EX-AM!
Remember, punctuation does not matter in cryptic clues, so add the S (from PM’s) at the end and you have your 5-letter word that means both ‘PMs’ as well as ‘tests’: EXAMS!
Every once in a while, put your brain to the test in a fun environment. Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!
Copyright© 2020, THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.