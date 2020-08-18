Clued In #113 | Pay attention to poets and buck them up

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Sometimes, the cryptic clue is rather abstract and allusive, just like a poem. Nevertheless, just like a poem, it can be deconstructed.

The Hindu Cryptic #13016 | Gridman | 6 Down Clue surface : Awkward way of paying a poet? Not exactly (8) Clue type : Cryptic definition Definition : Awkward Answer : PERVERSE Explanation : The setter wants us to come up with an 8-letter word for ‘awkward’. There is no charade in this clue’s wordplay. It just requires a quirky way of thinking about word construction. The question mark and the words ‘not exactly’ function as hints that this is not your usual piece-it-together type of clue. We just need to think about a ‘way of paying a poet’. How might you pay a poet? Well, you could pay them some attention, or pay their words some heed... But that would still leave the poets pretty impecunious. So, monetary payment. Well, you could pay a poet for every verse they write. In which case, you’d be paying them PER VERSE.

