Clued In #112 | Clues that come with riders

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Sometimes, the definition may not be entirely valid, but the easy wordplay allows you to get close enough to the answer to hazard a guess and fill the most plausible answer into the grid.
Clue surface: Receiving pursuit, shake a rein of a horse (10)
Definition: of a horse
Answer: EQUESTRIAN
Explanation: We need a 10-letter word that is an adjective that has to do with a horse.
If you ‘shake’ (anagram indicator) the letters of ‘a rein’, you might get ERIAN.
Another word for ‘pursuit’ is QUEST.
Put QUEST into (as indicated by ‘receiving’) ERIAN, and you get EQUESTRIAN (which actually has more to do with horsemen or riders or knights than a horse per se. But when Everyman says otherwise, who are we to neighsay?).
