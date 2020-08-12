Clued In #111 | Solving is easy, didn’t you get the memo?

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Here’s a nice simple clue that should be easy enough to read and understand.
Clue surface: Avtaar’s second letter (4)
Definition: letter
Answer: MEMO
Explanation: We’re looking for a simple 4-letter word that could mean ‘letter’.
Now, if you remember that the setter of this particular clue is Avtaar, it would strike you that a synonym for ‘Avtaar’ might be the personal pronoun ME.
Another word for a ‘second’ is a moment, also abbreviated as MO.
Together, these two bits spell out MEMO, another word for a letter or circulated message.
