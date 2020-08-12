Clued In #111 | Solving is easy, didn’t you get the memo?

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here’s a nice simple clue that should be easy enough to read and understand.

The Hindu Cryptic #13012 | Avtaar | 14 Across Clue surface : Avtaar’s second letter (4) Definition : letter Answer : MEMO Explanation : We’re looking for a simple 4-letter word that could mean ‘letter’. Now, if you remember that the setter of this particular clue is Avtaar, it would strike you that a synonym for ‘Avtaar’ might be the personal pronoun ME. Another word for a ‘second’ is a moment, also abbreviated as MO. Together, these two bits spell out MEMO, another word for a letter or circulated message.

