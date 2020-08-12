Clued In #110 | Sharpen your eyesight for sharper insight

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

When we see a cryptic clue, our mind starts to scrutinise each word and try to think of ways in which they may be an abbreviation or a synonym that provides a part of the answer. After all, that’s how a basic charade works, right?

Well, the setter is always trying to second-guess you. So, while you’re racking your brain for the answer, they may hide it in plain sight, and just wait for you to work out that the answer is right in front of you. Of course, even then, there may be one more layer of deception waiting for you...

The Hindu Cryptic #13011 | Bruno | 22 Down Clue surface : Ultimate objective of some pitiful lad negligently brought up (3-3) Clue types : reversal, hidden Definition : ultimate objective Answer : END-ALL Explanation : We are looking for a compound word of two hyphenated three-letter words each that means ‘ultimate objective’. We find the letters lurking within the words of the clue: ‘Ultimate objective of some pitifuL LAD NEgligently brought up’. Do you see them? Why are we picking out letters? Because of the hidden word indicator ‘some’. The capitalised letters spell LLADNE. Which doesn’t mean much, to be honest. But take a look at the final two words of the clue — ‘brought up’. This is a reversal indicator. In a Down clue, where letters run from top to bottom, something being brought up would imply it being reversed. And LLADNE reversed is ENDALL. Stick the hyphen in between, and you’re good to go!

... but all will be fine at the final find.

Gaze at the clue till the answer appears. Solve more to sharpen your eyesight. Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!