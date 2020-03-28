Clued In #11 | Why go under when the surface is so good?

|

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

This gloomy Sunday, get a shot in the arm with a deep (or superficial) clue by Incognito...

The Hindu Cryptic #12895 | Incognito| (8 Across) Clue surface : Disreputable bar’s urgent order for subs (4) Answer : DIVE Definition: Dispreputable bar; urgent order for subs Clue type : Double definition

Such a fun surface.

So, Dive Bars in the United States are shady sort of drinking holes that serve cheap entertainment that are often located in basements. One such bar is known as a Dive.

Surely such places are likely to receive urgent orders from clientelle for food items such as sub-sandwiches...

... as are submarines, which have to spring (or plunge) to action when they receive an urgent order to dive, or go under...

.... which is also something that folk entering dive bars in the 1800s might have done, both before they entered the underground pub and after they came out following an overdose of a binge.

Such a tiny word to offer so much scope for lateral thinking.

Happy Sunday, everybody. Stay safe, and don’t go under any time soon!

dive sounds like: dahyv verb — to go below the surface (underwater or underground)

Were there any clues that discombobulated/delighted you in the past few weeks? Let us know in the comments below.