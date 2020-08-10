Clued In #109 | Be constructive and deconstruct a clue

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
If we want to work out complex things, we need some knowledge to begin with. In cryptic crosswords, this prior knowledge comes in the form of crossing letters, as well as our general familiarity with the basics of all the things you learn in school. Chemistry, physics, and other nonsense you never use in your everyday life, unless, of course, you are, by profession, a pharmacist or a nuclear physicist, or...
Clue surface: ‘Unit of energy’? … ‘inert gas’? … technical gibberish (6)
Clue types: Abbreviation, charade
Definition: technical gibberish
Answer: JARGON
Explanation: We need a 6-letter word for ‘technical gibberish’. Ok, we don’t quite need it. But let’s just work it out anyway.
A ‘unit of energy’ is a Joule, often abbreviated as J.
ARGON is an ‘inert gas’.
Together, we get JARGON. And that’s how you break down jargon.
... an avid crossworder.
