Clued In #108 | A two-wheeled clue will never steer you wrong

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Figure out the straightforward meanings of clues to solve this crossword.
Though the clues in it are cryptic, this crossword is recommended for everyone.
Figuring out the meanings will help you crack this short and simple crossword.
A quiz-style crossword for the sports fans.
If you know your sports trivia, this crossword will be a breeze.
The blog that break down the clues, however cryptic they are.
The easiest version of the game that requires just nine numbers.
A game that can be solved with the apt use of just six numbers.
A game that needs just nine numbers, set just right for the regular solver.
It doesn't get harder than this in this number game.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
A double definition clue is simultaneously among the friendliest of clues and the trickiest to recognise. There is no devious charade to painstakingly piece together. No insipid insertion or annoying abbreviation or anything. Just clean description, and twice for good measure.
And it’s best served when taken with a side of cryptic definition. Sample this clue...
Clue surface: What pub manager might do to get this type of moustache? (9)
Clue types: Cryptic and double definition
Definition: this type of moustache
Answer: HANDLEBAR
Explanation: We need a 9-letter word that is a type of moustache.
‘What a pub manager might do’ is to HANDLE BAR, and generally oversee its operations.
But cycling back to the definition, a HANDLEBAR is one of those elaborate and intimidating style of whiskers that only a military person would have the discipline to cultivate. It is so called because it looks just like the handlebar of a bike.
Here, you have a straight definition for the answer which can be corroborated by another description that is slightly cryptic.
Using your brain to solve cryptics is just like riding a bike. Or growing a moustache. You need to keep it well-oiled. Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!
Copyright© 2020, THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.