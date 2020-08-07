Clued In #108 | A two-wheeled clue will never steer you wrong

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

A double definition clue is simultaneously among the friendliest of clues and the trickiest to recognise. There is no devious charade to painstakingly piece together. No insipid insertion or annoying abbreviation or anything. Just clean description, and twice for good measure.

And it’s best served when taken with a side of cryptic definition. Sample this clue...

The Hindu Cryptic #13007 | Dr. X | 13 Across Clue surface : What pub manager might do to get this type of moustache? (9) Clue types : Cryptic and double definition Definition : this type of moustache Answer : HANDLEBAR Explanation : We need a 9-letter word that is a type of moustache. ‘What a pub manager might do’ is to HANDLE BAR, and generally oversee its operations. But cycling back to the definition, a HANDLEBAR is one of those elaborate and intimidating style of whiskers that only a military person would have the discipline to cultivate. It is so called because it looks just like the handlebar of a bike.

Here, you have a straight definition for the answer which can be corroborated by another description that is slightly cryptic.

