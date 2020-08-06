Clued In #107 | Nothing tops horsing around with clues

Mihir Balantrapu |

The Hindu Cryptic #13006 | Dr. X | 20 Down Clue surface : Horse initially plunges through gate erratically! Derby might rest on it (6) Clue types : Cryptic definition, abbreviation, anagram, letter-pick Definition : Derby might rest on it Answer : HATPEG Explanation : We need a simple 6-letter word ‘Horse’ is often used as a slang term for Heroin, which is abbreviated as H. ‘Initially plunges’ suggests the first letter of the word ‘plunges’, or P, which, the word ‘through’ suggests, is inserted into... ... an anagram of ‘gate’, as indicated by ‘gate erratically’, which in this case is ATEG. So, you have H + AT [P] EG. Which spells out HATPEG. A derby, which is a type of hat, might rest on a hatpeg, indeed.

The clue is clever because the surface tells the story of a titillating horse race. And then you realise that the word ‘derby’ could mean both a horse race and a bowler hat.

A bowler hat is the kind of topper that Thompson and Thomson, the bungling detectives in Tintin’s universe, made famous by sporting. It is a stiff, squashed-looking domed hat worn by British people that the Americans rechristened as the derby hat. It was popular among the middle-class, who liked to don headgear just like people of nobility but with a touch of whimsy and informality.

