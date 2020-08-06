Clued In #107 | Nothing tops horsing around with clues

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Here’s an exciting clue that can be a head-scratcher till you work it out and cross the finish line.
Clue surface: Horse initially plunges through gate erratically! Derby might rest on it (6)
Clue types: Cryptic definition, abbreviation, anagram, letter-pick
Definition: Derby might rest on it
Answer: HATPEG
Explanation: We need a simple 6-letter word
‘Horse’ is often used as a slang term for Heroin, which is abbreviated as H.
‘Initially plunges’ suggests the first letter of the word ‘plunges’, or P, which, the word ‘through’ suggests, is inserted into...
... an anagram of ‘gate’, as indicated by ‘gate erratically’, which in this case is ATEG.
So, you have H + AT [P] EG. Which spells out HATPEG. A derby, which is a type of hat, might rest on a hatpeg, indeed.
The clue is clever because the surface tells the story of a titillating horse race. And then you realise that the word ‘derby’ could mean both a horse race and a bowler hat.
A bowler hat is the kind of topper that Thompson and Thomson, the bungling detectives in Tintin’s universe, made famous by sporting. It is a stiff, squashed-looking domed hat worn by British people that the Americans rechristened as the derby hat. It was popular among the middle-class, who liked to don headgear just like people of nobility but with a touch of whimsy and informality.
