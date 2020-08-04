Clued In #106 | Bowling you over without batting an eyelid

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

You’ve got to love these thematic cryptic clues. It takes sheer artistic creativity to be able to think up just the right wordplay words from a specific vocabulary to concoct a vivid story on the surface that also spells out the answer.

The Hindu Cryptic #13005 | Dr. X | 18 Across Clue surface : Kohli, say, heartily hitting onside ball in field (12) Clue types : Letter-pick, charade Definition : field Answer : BATTLEGROUND Explanation : We need a 12-letter word for field. ‘Kohli, say’ gives us an example of what Virat Kohli is. A batsman is also called a BAT. By ‘heartily hitting’, the setter is implying the middle letter of ‘hitting’, which is a T. In cricket, ‘onside’ is also known as LEG. A ‘ball’ is the same shape as a ROUND. Put it all together, and you’ve got your 12-letter word for field. BATTLEGROUND.

