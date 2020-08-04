Clued In #106 | Bowling you over without batting an eyelid

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Figure out the straightforward meanings of clues to solve this crossword.
Though the clues in it are cryptic, this crossword is recommended for everyone.
Figuring out the meanings will help you crack this short and simple crossword.
A quiz-style crossword for the sports fans.
If you know your sports trivia, this crossword will be a breeze.
The blog that break down the clues, however cryptic they are.
The easiest version of the game that requires just nine numbers.
A game that can be solved with the apt use of just six numbers.
A game that needs just nine numbers, set just right for the regular solver.
It doesn't get harder than this in this number game.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
You’ve got to love these thematic cryptic clues. It takes sheer artistic creativity to be able to think up just the right wordplay words from a specific vocabulary to concoct a vivid story on the surface that also spells out the answer.
Clue surface: Kohli, say, heartily hitting onside ball in field (12)
Clue types: Letter-pick, charade
Definition: field
Answer: BATTLEGROUND
Explanation: We need a 12-letter word for field.
‘Kohli, say’ gives us an example of what Virat Kohli is. A batsman is also called a BAT.
By ‘heartily hitting’, the setter is implying the middle letter of ‘hitting’, which is a T.
In cricket, ‘onside’ is also known as LEG.
A ‘ball’ is the same shape as a ROUND.
Put it all together, and you’ve got your 12-letter word for field. BATTLEGROUND.
